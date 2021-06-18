Columbus Crew to host final match at Historic Crew Stadium

The Crew will play its final match at Historic Crew Stadium on Saturday as they host Chicago Fire FC.

The match will be the first at full capacity since March 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark the final match, gates will open at 6 p.m. with local band MojoFlo playing live in the plaza.

Prior to the match, which starts at 7:30 p.m., Men After God’s Heart are set to sing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ as well as the U.S. national anthem.

At halftime, the Crew will unveil the top 10 iconic moments at Historic Crew Stadium.

There will also be post-match fireworks show immediately following the contest.

The Crew has called the stadium home since it opened in 1999 as the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer.

In addition to serving as The Crew’s home, hte stadium has also hosted several key matches in MLS and U.S. Soccer history.

This includes three MLS Cup matches (2001, 2015, 2020), two MLS All-Star games (2000, 2005), four FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage matches (2003), 10 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016) and two SheBelieves Cup matches (2018).

The U.S. Men’s National Team was undefeated at Historic Crew Stadium from 2000-2016, with a record of 8–3–0 in all competitions, while outscoring opponents 19–1.

The stadium also became the home of “Dos a Cero,” as the U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 in four consecutive FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches from 2001-2013.