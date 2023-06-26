x
Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field, sources say

MLS commissioner Don Garber will be in Columbus on Wednesday, June 28 to make the announcement at Lower.com.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew will host the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star game, sources say. 

Columbus previously hosted the All-Star game in 2000 and 2005 at Historic Crew Stadium. The game in 2000 was the highest scoring MLS All-Star game with the Eastern Conference winning 9 to 4. 

Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will also be in attendance. 

The 2023 MLS All-Star game will be held at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, in Washington D.C. on July 19.

More information on 2024's All-Star game will be added as we learn more.

