Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field, sources say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew will host the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star game, sources say.

Columbus previously hosted the All-Star game in 2000 and 2005 at Historic Crew Stadium. The game in 2000 was the highest scoring MLS All-Star game with the Eastern Conference winning 9 to 4.

MLS commissioner Don Garber will be in Columbus on Wednesday, June 28 to make the announcement at Lower.com Field.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will also be in attendance.

The 2023 MLS All-Star game will be held at Audi Field, home of D.C. United, in Washington D.C. on July 19.

More information on 2024's All-Star game will be added as we learn more.

