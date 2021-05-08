Columbus Crew SC to give away free COVID-19 vaccines during Saturday's game

Supporters who attend Saturday's game will be able to get a free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Columbus Public Health.

According to a release, supporters who go to Saturday's home game will be able to receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines will be given out through a partnership with Columbus Public Health.

Game attendees will be able to go to a station in front of the Black & Gold gates between 12:30 p.m. and the end of halftime.

People wanting to get the shots will need to bring some form of government ID and an insurance card (if available) for identity verification.