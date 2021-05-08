Columbus Crew SC to give away free COVID-19 vaccines during Saturday's game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew SC is offering an opportunity for fans who attend Saturday's home game to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a release, supporters who go to Saturday's home game will be able to receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines will be given out through a partnership with Columbus Public Health.
Game attendees will be able to go to a station in front of the Black & Gold gates between 12:30 p.m. and the end of halftime.
People wanting to get the shots will need to bring some form of government ID and an insurance card (if available) for identity verification.
Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said, “We are excited to announce that Historic Crew Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination station this Saturday. As a Club, we have already made vaccines available to players and team staff and we are proud to announce that 93% have received vaccinations thus far. We want to thank Columbus Public Health for working with us to provide our community with free vaccines and want to encourage everyone out there to get their shot."