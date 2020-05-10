Columbus Crew SC signs forward Krisztian Nemeth

Columbus Crew SC announced the signing of forward Krisztian Nemeth on Monday.
Nemeth most recently played for FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda of Slovakia’s topflight.
“Krisztian is a seasoned veteran whose international experience will greatly benefit our squad and help increase competition amongst our attacking group,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We want to welcome Krisztian to Columbus - a player who is a proven goal scorer and is familiar with our League, we expect him to quickly integrate into our team. We look forward to his contributions to the Club down the stretch this season."
Nemeth spent four seasons in MLS with Sporting Kansas City and the New England Revolution between 2015 to 2019.
He made 82 appearances with 52 starts, scored 20 goals and 12 assists.