Columbus Crew SC signs defender Marlon Hairston

Columbus Crew SC announced that it has signed free agent defender Marlon Hairston on Wednesday.
The seven-year veteran joins the defending champions after recently playing for Minnesota United FC.
The 26-year-old has made 116 regular-season appearances in Major League Soccer.
“Marlon is a dynamic and versatile player who brings veteran Major League Soccer and Concacaf Champions League experience,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We believe that Marlon’s abilities will help strengthen our roster and provide us with another strong defensive option, which will be needed in a highly congested season due to multiple club competitions and players lost due to international matches.”
In his MLS career, the defender has scored seven goals and 13 assists.