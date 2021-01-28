Columbus Crew SC sign midfielder Perry Kitchen

Columbus Crew SC announced they signed free agent midfielder Perry Kitchen on Thursday.
The 10-year veteran joins the defending champions after recently playing for the LA Galaxy.
Kitchen has played in 218 regular-season games in eight seasons in Major League Soccer.
“Perry is a seasoned player whose addition to our roster will help bolster our midfield,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Along with bringing a decade of professional experience and leadership in MLS and abroad, Perry will provide another important veteran voice to our locker room. We believe that his qualities as a player on and off the field will allow him to fit right in at our Club.”