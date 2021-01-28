x
Columbus Crew SC sign midfielder Perry Kitchen

The 10-year veteran joins the defending champions after recently playing for the LA Galaxy.
Credit: AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
LA Galaxy defender Perry Kitchen approves of a shot taken by a teammate against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Columbus Crew SC announced they signed free agent midfielder Perry Kitchen on Thursday.

Kitchen has played in 218 regular-season games in eight seasons in Major League Soccer.

“Perry is a seasoned player whose addition to our roster will help bolster our midfield,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Along with bringing a decade of professional experience and leadership in MLS and abroad, Perry will provide another important veteran voice to our locker room. We believe that his qualities as a player on and off the field will allow him to fit right in at our Club.”