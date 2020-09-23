Columbus Crew SC release remainder of 2020 regular season schedule

The final nine games will be held between Oct. 3 and Nov. 8.

Columbus Crew SC released the remaining games of their regular-season schedule on Tuesday.

The schedule includes four home games at MAPFRE Stadium: Montreal Impact (Oct. 7), New York City FC (Oct. 18), Philadelphia Union (Nov. 1) and Atlanta United (Nov. 8).

A limited number of tickets will be available for those games with season ticket members receiving first access.

Matches against Minnesota United FC (Sept. 23) and at Toronto FC (Sept. 27) had previously been announced.

You can see the rest of the remaining schedule below.