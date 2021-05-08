Columbus Crew SC gives COVID-19 vaccines during Saturday's game

Those who went to the home gave were able to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines were given through a partnership with Columbus Public Health.

Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said, “We are excited to announce that Historic Crew Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination station this Saturday. As a Club, we have already made vaccines available to players and team staff and we are proud to announce that 93% have received vaccinations thus far. We want to thank Columbus Public Health for working with us to provide our community with free vaccines and want to encourage everyone out there to get their shot."