Columbus Crew SC duo wins Goal of the Year, Save of the Year MLS awards

A pair of players from Columbus Crew SC picked up honors from Major League Soccer's end-of-year awards.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe was voted the winner of the goal of the year and goalkeeper Eloy Room earned save of the year.

Both awards were determined by fan votes. This is the second time in MLS history that both winners of these awards are from the same club.

Nagbe received the honor for his volley goal from outside the box in a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Aug. 20.

He is the second Crew SC player to win goal of the year. Nagbe became the third player to win the award twice in his career.

Room won his award for a double-save against Orlando City SC on Nov. 4. He saved a shot from inside the box with his right football before stopping a second shot seconds later.