Columbus Crew extends midfielder Aidan Morris’ contract through 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris has signed a multiyear contract extension through the 2026 season.

Morris, 21, played for Crew Academy and was a 2020 Major League Soccer Cup champion. He’s now in his fourth season with the team.

In a release from the Crew, Morris said he is “beyond blessed” to sign his second contract with the Columbus Crew.

“From the staff to all the players I’ve gotten the opportunity to share the field with, thank you for your constant belief in me. My job here is far from finished. With that being said, the goal won’t change. I will always strive to achieve much more and to reward our amazing fans for their constant support! Thank you, Columbus.”

Kicking off the 2023 season, the midfielder has started all seven matches. His first goal for the team came on March 25 in the 6-1 win over Atlanta United. He then scored two goals in the following match against Real Salt Lake with Crew taking the lead 4-0.

Morris signed a contract with the Crew on Jan. 14, 2020 and made his MLS debut on July 11, 2020.

Due to a knee injury, he sat out the entirety of the 2021 season before returning on Feb. 26. He was then named the ninth recipient of the Kirk Urso Heart Award, which is named after a former midfielder for the Crew who passed away in 2012.

According to a release, Morris was chosen as the next player to receive the award after he exemplified the qualities of a teammate and became “the heart” of the locker room.

“We are thrilled that Aidan will remain a part of the Black & Gold for years to come,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Aidan is an exciting young player who has quickly established himself as one of the most talented and hardest working players in MLS. As someone who developed in our Academy system, Aidan truly embodies the values of the Crew, always generous with his time to be available for all our staff and players at the Club.