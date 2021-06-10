Columbus Crew hold 2020 MLS Cup Championship ring ceremony

The Crew held a championship and ring ceremony on Thursday.

The Columbus Crew showed off the bling the club earned after winning the 2020 MLS Cup last season.

The Crew won their second MLS Cup by defeating the defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Each player and staff member who was in the 2020 MLS Cup-winning season will receive a commemorative ring.

The rings are 10 karat yellow and white gold and 2.15 total carat diamonds. In total, each ring has about 142 diamonds.

The top of the ring displays an engraved Club logo in yellow gold in the center, surrounded by diamonds with the words "MLS Cup Champions" and two gold stars representing the two championships The Crew has won.

The left side of the ring features Historic Crew Stadium as the background, with each player’s name and respective number in the middle, above a ‘2020’ marking.

The left side of the ring features Historic Crew Stadium as the background, with each player’s name and respective number in the middle, above a ‘2020’ marking.

The shank of the ring features ‘Wise Men Say’ song lyrics, a nod to the song sung by the Club’s supporters’ group, The Nordecke.

And finally, the inside of the ring is engraved with the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs journey, showing the scorelines and championship date.

The Crew won its first championship in 2008.