Columbus Crew announces full capacity for inaugural match at New Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced that the club's inaugural match at New Crew Stadium will be open at full capacity.

The first match is set for July 3 as the Crew welcomes the New England Revolution to the new stadium.

“The opening of New Crew Stadium is all about creating an incredible experience for our supporters. Being able to provide this new level of energy and excitement to a full stadium of people who can share in this special moment together has always been a top priority,” said Columbus Crew Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Steve Lyons.

The announcement comes one day after the club announced its final game at Historic Crew Stadium will also be open for full capacity.

New Crew Stadium can hold up to 20,011 fans.