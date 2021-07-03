Slumping Stars shut out Blue Jackets 5-0

The Blue Jackets' two-game win streak is snapped.

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his NHL-leading ninth power-play goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 for only their second win in the past 12 games.

The 36-year-old Pavelski scored 45 seconds after Jason Dickinson poked a loose puck under the left leg of Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

It was the first time this season Dallas scored two goals in the first period. Stars rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his first career shutout.