'The Crazy Hawaiian' hopes to become world slap fighting champion at The Arnold

Koa "The Crazy Hawaiian" Viernes has been in the slap game the last few years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koa "The Crazy Hawaiian" Viernes hopes to become a world champion at the Arnold Sports Festival this weekend.

But he wants to be a different kind of champion. One that is a little more hands-on.

A new competition called the Slap Fighting Championships is new to this year's Arnold and it's bringing all the clout.

“It’s a brutal, quick and decisive sport,” Viernes said.

Viernes has been in the slap game the last few years.

“When I go in there I have one objective [and that] is to knock my opponent out,” he said.

His stage name pays somewhat of an homage to his Hawaiian roots.

He’s done a handful of promotional events. Competing at The Arnold, though, is a dream come true.

“And now this is gonna be the absolutely…the most biggest stage I’ve done so far in slap fighting,” he said.

He’s six-foot, two-and-a-half inches tall and weighs 378 pounds. He says he’s knocked out six of his eight opponents.

“I think about it 99% of the day of me just taking the lights out of my opponents, which is brutal,” Viernes said. “Just really brutal, but I definitely see what other people see and have an open mind to it.”

The rules are simple: you can’t tuck your chin or lift your shoulders to help pad the blow.

And, yes, in case you’re wondering…Viernes says it does hurt.

The sport itself is still growing in popularity. If Viernes wins his match at The Arnold, Saturday, he’ll be crowned world champion.