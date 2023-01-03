Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with their eighth straight road loss.

After a scoreless first period, four minor penalties in the second cost the Blue Jackets, with Ottawa scoring twice on the power play.

Brassard opened the scoring with a power-play goal after he tipped Jake Sanderson' shot. Stutzle made it 2-0, grabbing a rolling puck and beating Korpisalo. Batherson followed with Ottawa's second power-play goal.

Watson scored short-handed into an empty net late in the third.

