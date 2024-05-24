Savannah Bananas coming to Columbus in 2024

The Bananas announced that they will play three exhibition games at Huntington Park from May 24-26 as part of their 2024 world tour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Columbus in 2024.

The Bananas announced that they will play three exhibition games at Huntington Park from May 24-26 as part of their 2024 world tour. This will be the team's first time in Columbus.

2024 Banana Ball World Tour Draft

Round 4, Pick 4

OH-IO 🙌 Cbus, we’ll see you in 2024!



📍Columbus, OH

🏟 Huntington Park

🗓 May 24-26, 2024@CLBClippers — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 5, 2023

The team, who has gone viral on TikTok and took center stage of a five-part ESPN+ documentary, plays what they call "banana ball," which includes eccentric antics, choreographed dances and modified rules to make the game fast, wild and fun for fans.

Some of those modified rules include two-hour time limits, no bunting, no stepping out of the batter's box, no walks, and no mound visits. Players can steal first base, and fans can catch foul balls that count as outs. Every inning is worth a point and there is a tiebreaker showdown.

Fans interested in tickets must join the ticket lottery that will remain open until Dec. 1. A random drawing will take place about two months before the event for fans to be able to purchase tickets. Click here to register for the lottery.

