Rutgers scores last 10 points to stun No. 16 Ohio St 66-64

Makaki Branham scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell added 16 for Ohio State.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Baker scored eight of the 10 points in the game-ending spurt and assisted on a dunk by Cliff Omoruyi that tied it at 64 with 1:13 to play.

Omoruyi added 13 points and Paul Mulcahy had 12 as the Scarlet Knights earned consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since January 2008.