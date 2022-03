Reynoldsburg outscored Mason 16-9 in the extra period to secure the win.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg girls basketball team won its first-ever state championship Saturday, defeating Mason 63-56 in overtime.

The Raiders were led by Imarianah Russell, who scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

Mason led 28-20 at halftime.

Mya Perry added 16 points and eight rebounds of her own for Reynoldsburg.