Reports: Former Flames star Johnny Gaudreau signing with Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets are signing former Calgary Flames star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a multi-year deal, according to several media reports.

The news was first reported by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, followed by The Athletic and ESPN.

Friedman tweeted it's a seven-year deal worth an average of $9.8 million per year.

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets are still in the midst of trying to retain restricted free agent Patrik Laine, but "other moves are now necessary." ESPN also said Gaudreau was signing with Columbus.

#CBJ say signing of Johnny Gaudreau does not preclude them from signing Patrik Laine, who is currently an RFA. They can keep them both, but other moves are now necessary. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old left winger scored 40 goals during the 2021-22 season, while also leading the team with 75 assists and 115 points.

Gaudreau was part of a high-flying triple threat in Calgary alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary finished first in the Pacific Division but was later eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Gaudreau is also a six-time All Star and was on the 2015 NHL All-Rooke Team.