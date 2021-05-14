Reds announce Great American Ball Park will return to full capacity on June 2

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Great American Ball Park will return to full capacity on June 2.
The announcement comes after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state's health orders for COVID-19 would be lifted on that day.
“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”
The team says masks will be recommended at the stadium but no longer mandated starting June 2.