Rangers shut out Blue Jackets 4-0

Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for Columbus, who lost for the third time in five games.
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his third career shutout and first this season, and the New York Rangers got their first home win with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

Ryan Strome and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin each had three assists to help New York get its fifth win in six games. 

Shesterkin had 12 saves in the first period, seven in the second and 12 in the third to improve to 4-1-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average. 

Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for Columbus, which lost for the third time in five games.

