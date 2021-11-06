Purdue Boilermakers upset No. 3 Michigan State Spartans 40-29

The Boilermakers now head to Columbus to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes next Saturday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers continue to play spoiler to top 5 teams with a win over the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans 40-29 in West Lafayette.

Purdue quarterback Aiden O'Connell threw for over 500 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III, considered by many to be the Heisman frontrunner, had over 20 carries for just over 130 yards.

The Boilermakers now head to Columbus to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes on Nov. 13.