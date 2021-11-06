x
Purdue Boilermakers upset No. 3 Michigan State Spartans 40-29

The Boilermakers now head to Columbus to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes next Saturday.
Credit: AP
Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) celebrates a touchdown in the arms of tight end Garrett Miller (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers continue to play spoiler to top 5 teams with a win over the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans 40-29 in West Lafayette.

Purdue quarterback Aiden O'Connell threw for over 500 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III, considered by many to be the Heisman frontrunner, had over 20 carries for just over 130 yards.

The Boilermakers now head to Columbus to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes on Nov. 13.

Ohio State beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 26-17 on the Road on Saturday.

