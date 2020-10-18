x
Steelers stay perfect, blow out Mayfield, Browns 38-7

PITTSBURGH — James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory. 

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win. 

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak while extending the Browns’ skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting. 

The Browns (4-2) were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. 

Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter.