Rodgers sets team TD record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22

All three of the Packers’ touchdowns came after interceptions thrown by Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdown throws to increase his career total to 445.

Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them came with Green Bay.

It was Green Bay’s defense that sealed this victory by sacking Mayfield five times and forcing him into his first career four-interception performance.