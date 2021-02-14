Ohio State women's basketball game against Northwestern postponed

The game was scheduled to happen at the Schottenstein Center Sunday at 1 p.m.

The basketball game scheduled for Sunday afternoon between the women's basketball teams from Ohio State and Northwestern has been postponed out of "caution for the health and safety" of members of both teams.

The decision to postpone the game was announced Sunday morning.

The postponement was mutually agreed upon by the head team doctors from both schools after a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.