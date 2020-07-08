OHSAA plans for 6-game high school football season; all teams make playoffs

The state championship games will be played no later than November 21.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a proposed plan for the upcoming 2020 high school football season if games are approved by the governor.

OHSAA said the plan calls for a six-game season starting the week of August 24.

All teams would make the playoffs, which would start October 9. The state championship games will be played no later than November 21.

A decision on spectators at contact sports has not been announced yet, but the OHSAA said parents should be permitted to attend.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a briefing on Friday that he plans an announcement on all sports -- high school, college and professional -- next week.

2020 OHSAA Football

Regular-season games will begin the week of August 24 (same regular-season starting date).

All teams eligible to enter the OHSAA playoffs. New regions will be determined in September.

Number of playoff rounds dependent upon the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. Coaches in each region will seed all playoff teams in the region to form a bracket, similar to other OHSAA sports.

Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter the OHSAA playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).

Regular season Week 1: Week of August 24

Regular season Week 2: Week of August 31

Regular season Week 3: Week of September 7

Regular season Week 4: Week of September 14

Regular season Week 5: Week of September 21

Regular season Week 6: Week of September 28

Playoffs begin Friday, October 9

State finals end no later than Saturday, Nov. 21

Other Playoff Details