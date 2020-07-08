OHSAA plans for 6-game high school football season; all teams make playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a proposed plan for the upcoming 2020 high school football season if games are approved by the governor.
OHSAA said the plan calls for a six-game season starting the week of August 24.
All teams would make the playoffs, which would start October 9. The state championship games will be played no later than November 21.
A decision on spectators at contact sports has not been announced yet, but the OHSAA said parents should be permitted to attend.
Gov. Mike DeWine said in a briefing on Friday that he plans an announcement on all sports -- high school, college and professional -- next week.
2020 OHSAA Football
- Regular-season games will begin the week of August 24 (same regular-season starting date).
- All teams eligible to enter the OHSAA playoffs. New regions will be determined in September.
- Number of playoff rounds dependent upon the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. Coaches in each region will seed all playoff teams in the region to form a bracket, similar to other OHSAA sports.
- Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that choose not to enter the OHSAA playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).
- Regular season Week 1: Week of August 24
- Regular season Week 2: Week of August 31
- Regular season Week 3: Week of September 7
- Regular season Week 4: Week of September 14
- Regular season Week 5: Week of September 21
- Regular season Week 6: Week of September 28
- Playoffs begin Friday, October 9
- State finals end no later than Saturday, Nov. 21
Other Playoff Details
- Playoff seeding will be via a vote of the coaches the week of September 28 (Harbin Ratings suspended for 2020 season)
- All playoff contests through the regional semifinals (and possibly the regional finals) will be hosted by the higher-seeded team
- Schools must commit to participate in the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 17
- Playoff regions will be drawn on Friday, September 18
- Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Thursday, September 24