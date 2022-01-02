Timothy LeDuc becomes 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

When Timothy LeDuc stepped on the ice for the pairs competition on Friday, they made Olympic history.

BEIJING, China — Figure skater Timothy LeDuc became the first nonbinary American athlete to compete at the Winter Games, joining up with Ashley Cain-Gribble for a strong short program to open their pairs competition Friday night.

Their score of 74.13 points was a season best and put them squarely in the top 10 entering Saturday’s free skate.

The 31-year-old LeDuc came out as nonbinary last year.

Shortly after LeDuc and Cain-Gribble took the ice for the pairs competition, Google Trends showed a spike in searches for "what is non binary" and "what is a non binary person."

The term is used to describe a person who does not identify as exclusively male or female, and can also encompass agender, bigender, genderqueer and gender-fluid.

LeDuc uses the pronouns they/them. During the live broadcast of the pairs competition, NBC analyst Tara Lipinski was discussing LeDuc and Cain-Gribble's performance when she used the wrong pronouns to identify LeDuc. Lipinski corrected herself and apologized a few minutes later on-air.

"I realize that I used the wrong pronouns for Tim. I will do better. Tim you deserve that," Lipinski said.

Last year, Canadian women’s soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender and nonbinary Olympic medal winner when the team earned gold in Tokyo. Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, skateboarder Alana Smith and cyclist Chelsea Wolfe also were among at least 186 openly LGBTQ participants during the Summer Games.