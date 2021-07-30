Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars final Olympic events

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," USA Gymnastics said.

WASHINGTON — Gymnastics star Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars Olympic individual events, according to USA Gymnastics.

"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the organization said in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."

It added: "We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and crazy, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

The announcement comes after the American gymnastics superstar withdrew from all-around competition and the team finals to focus on her mental well-being.

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo as arguably the face of the Games following the retirement of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt. She topped qualifying on Sunday despite piling up mandatory deductions on vault, floor and beam following shaky dismounts.

She posted on social media on Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders. The weight became too heavy after vaulting during team finals. She lost herself in mid-air and completed 1 1/2 twists instead of 2 1/2. She consulted with U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin before walking off the field of play.

When she returned, she took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles and turned into the team's head cheerleader as the U.S. claimed silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

“Once I came out here (to compete), I was like, ‘No mental is, not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,’" Biles said following the medal ceremony.