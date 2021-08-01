Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Armstrong did not take part in the Saturday evening final heat but will still receive the Olympic hardware for helping Team U.S.A.

The Ohio State University swimmer Hunter Armstrong won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday night for his role in getting Team U.S.A. to the finals in the 4x100 medley relay.

Armstrong, who swam backstroke Friday night in the preliminary rounds, did not take part in the Saturday evening final heat but will still receive the Olympic hardware for helping Team U.S.A advance, and later go on to win the gold.

Representing the United States, Ryan Murphy (backstroke), Michael Andrew (breaststroke), Caeleb Dressel (butterfly), and Zach Apple (freestyle) clocked in a new world record for the 4x100 medley relay, finishing in 3:26.78 and edging out Great Britain and Italy for the top prize.

The first-place finish also marked the tenth straight Games in a row that Team U.S.A. has won gold in the 4x100 medley relay.

"My goal going into the Olympic Trials was just finish in the top six," Armstrong recalled in an interview with 3News in early July. "I wanted to make the U.S. National Team ... but I just wanted to go there and have fun, because everybody says your first trials are the hardest."