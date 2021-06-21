Former Ohio State sprinter Christina Clemons qualifies for Olympics

Clemons finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 12.53 seconds.

Former Ohio State sprinter Christina Clemons qualified for the Olympics on Sunday and will represent Team USA in Tokyo.

Clemons finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 12.53 seconds.

She finished just behind Keni Harrison, who ran the race in 12.47 seconds, and Brianna Rollins-McNeal, who finished in 12.51 seconds.

In an emotional post-race interview, Clemons described her hard work in trying to make the team for years, including battling back from a ruptured Achilles in 2013.

"I'm just so happy," Clemons said. "I'm ready. My teammates, America, we go so hard. We push each other every single race."

Clemons was an 11-time All-American and 10-time Big Ten Champion while at Ohio State.

She was named the 2012 Ohio State Female Athlete of the Year and was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.