US team of Hubbell, Donohue wins bronze in ice dancing at Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — The U.S. team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the bronze medal in ice dancing Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. It's their second medal of these Games following their silver medal in the team figure skating event last week.

Fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished fourth. But they will also go home with a silver from the team event.

The French team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won the gold. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikta Katsalapov won silver for the Russian Olympic Committee. The top four positions did not change between Saturday's rhythm dance and Sunday's free dance.

It's the third overall medal for the United States in figure skating at the Beijing Games. In addition to the team silver, Nathan Chen won the gold in men's singles figure skating.

But, that team silver could become gold. A ruling was expected early Monday morning on the status of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who competed in the team event that ROC won. It was discovered after that event that she tested positive for a banned medication in December. Depending on how the international Court of Arbitration for Sport rules, Valieva could be denied eligibility and the Russians could be stripped of their gold, giving it to the U.S.