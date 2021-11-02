OHSAA announces venues for upcoming wrestling and hockey state tournaments

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nationwide Arena and the Schottenstein Center cannot hold high school tournaments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will host the state tournaments for wrestling and hockey at venues in central Ohio.

OHSAA says that due to COVID-19 pandemic, Nationwide Arena cannot host the hockey tournament and the Schottenstein Center cannot host the wrestling tournament.

The hockey state tournament will now be held on March 13-14 at the Ohio Health Ice Haus, which is attached to Nationwide arena.

The wrestling state tournament will take place at Hilliard Darby, Marengo Highland and Marion Harding schools on March 13-14.

“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.