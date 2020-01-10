OHSAA releases expanded football playoff brackets for 2020

More than 600 schools will be competing in the high school football playoffs this year in Ohio.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has revealed the brackets on Thursday. In total, 648 schools will participate this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season teams had a choice to play or not. The regular season was reduced to six games with all teams, who decided to opt-in, making the playoffs.

The playoffs will begin Oct. 9-10. Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. All games kick-off at 7 p.m.

According to the OHSAA, the head coaches voted to determine the seeding in their region.

The OHSAA then created the brackets with many of the higher seeds having a first-round bye in most regions.

For each game through the regional semifinal, the higher seeded team will have the option to host the game. If they cannot, the other team will host.

OHSAA says they will determine sites for the regional finals, state semifinals and state championships.

The Division I title game will be played Nov. 13. The championship games for the remaining divisions will be held Nov. 19-22.

The OHSAA says if a team is unable to play on the assigned day, the opponent will advance.

Schools that are eliminated or chose not to enter the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14 with a maximum of 10 games