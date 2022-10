OHSAA announces pairings, tournament qualifiers for cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball

Field hockey and cross country state tournaments begin this week. Volleyball and soccer tournaments are entering regional tournaments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the state tournament qualifiers for this week’s cross country state championships and the pairings for the field hockey state tournament Sunday. OHSAA also announced the regional tournament pairings in volleyball and soccer.

Information on the tournaments and pairings is below with the designated home teams listed first:

2022 OHSAA Field Hockey State Tournament

All Games at Thomas Worthington High School

State Semifinals –

Columbus Bishop Watterson (16-3-0) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (15-3-1), Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights (16-2-1) vs. Thomas Worthington (17-2-0), Thursday at 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday at 1 p.m.

All games will be live on the NFHS Network with state tournament coverage here.

2022 OHSAA Cross Country State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

Find more information here.

All races live on the NFHS Network

2022 OHSAA Volleyball Regional Pairings

Find bracket information here.

Division I

Region 1

Hudson vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Hudson High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Chardon vs. Massillon Jackson at Hudson High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Hudson High School, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Amherst Steele vs. Medina Highland at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Sylvania Northview vs. Perrysburg at Norwalk High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Norwalk High School, 2 p.m.

Region 3

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Coffman at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Watterson vs. Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Darby High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Hilliard Darby High School, 2 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Ursuline Academy vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at West Chester Lakota West High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Seton vs. Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy at West Chester Lakota West High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at West Chester Lakota West High School, 2 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Fri., Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Fri., Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington vs. Bay Village Bay at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. Parma Heights Holy Name at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Coshocton vs. New Lexington at Heath High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Belmont Union Local vs. Thornville Sheridan at Heath High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Heath High School, 2 p.m.

Region 7

Findlay Liberty Benton vs. Gates Milles Gilmour Academy at Galion High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Vermilion vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley at Galion High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Galion High School, 2 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Marengo Highland vs. Hamilton Badin at Vandalia Butler High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Vandalia Butler High School, 2 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Fri, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 8, Fri., Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Columbia Crestview vs. Mentor Lake Catholic at Barberton High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Independence at Barberton High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Barberton High School, 2 p.m.

Region 10

Galion vs. Milford Center Fairbanks at Millbury Lake High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Coldwater vs. Sherwood Fairview at Millbury Lake High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Millbury Lake High School, 2 p.m.

Region 11

Wheelersburg vs. Frankfort Adena at Logan High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

South Webster vs. Byesville Meadowbrook at Logan High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Logan High School 2 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Casstown Miami East at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Versailles vs. Cardington-Lincoln at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Kettering Fairmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 9 vs. 12, Thurs., Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thurs., Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Monroeville vs. Canton Central Catholic at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Ashtabula St. John vs. Wellsville at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Strongsville High School, 2 p.m.

Region 14

Hicksville vs. Carey at Elida High School, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Convoy Crestview vs. Tiffin Calvert at Elida High School, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Elida High School, 2 p.m.

Region 15

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Pickerington High School North, Thurs., 6 p.m.

Newark Catholic vs. Glouster Trimble at Pickerington High School North, Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Pickerington High School North 3 p.m.

Region 16

Russia vs. Fort Loramie at Clayton Northmont High School, Wed., 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Center vs. New Bremen at Clayton Northmont High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Sat., at Clayton Northmont High School, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at Wright State University

Region 13 vs. Region 15, Thurs., Nov. 10 at 12 p.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 16, Thurs., Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

2022 Girls Soccer Regional Pairings

Find bracket information here.

Division I

Region 1

Strongsville vs. Hudson at Parma Byers Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

Twinsburg vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Mentor High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Macedonia Nordonia High School, Sat., 12 p.m.

Region 2

Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony at Perrysburg High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Medina vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Strongsville High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Sat., TBA

Region 3

Dublin Jerome vs. New Albany at St. Francis DeSales High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Big Walnut High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Marysville High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 4

Loveland vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at Beavercreek High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Milford vs. Cincinnati Seton at Princeton High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota East High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 3 vs. Region 4

Region 2 vs. Region 1

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Beloit West Branch vs. Canfield at Youngstown Boardman High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Bay Village Bay at Streetsboro High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Sat., 12 p.m.

Region 6

Maumee vs. St. Marys Memorial at Bowling Green High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Copley vs. Lexington at Wooster High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 7

New Philadelphia vs. Dover at Cambridge High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Marietta at Chillicothe High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Sat., 12 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Summit Country Day vs. Monroe at Lakota East High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Granville vs. Waynesville at Bellbrook High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavercreek High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 8 vs. Region 7

Region 5 vs. Region 6

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa vs. Akron Manchester at Canal Fulton Northwest High School, Tues., 6:30 p.m.

Poland Seminary vs. Cortland Lakeview at Ravenna High School, Tues., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Warren Howland High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Region 10

Elmore Woodmore vs. Creston Norwayne at Port Clinton High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale at Wapakoneta High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin Columbian High School, Sat., 12 p.m.

Region 11

Lynchburg-Clay vs. Seaman North Adams at Zane Trace High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Grandview Heights vs. Berlin Hiland at Westerville Central High School, Tues., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Sat., 11 a.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at Trotwood Madison High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Springfield Greenon vs. Cincinnati Country Day at Monroe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Monroe High School, Sat., 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 11 vs. Region 12

Region 9 vs. Region 10

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 Boys Soccer Regional Pairings

Find bracket information here.

Division I

Region 1

Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Twinsburg High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Medina at Mentor High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Macedonia Nordonia High School, Sat., 3 p.m.

Region 2

Wooster vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius at Brunswick High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Sylvania Southview vs. Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Bowling Green High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, TBA, 12 p.m.

Region 3

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome at Westerville Central High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

New Albany vs. Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Marysville High School, Sat., 12 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Centerville at Bellbrook High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Mason vs. Springboro at Princeton High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lakota East High School, Sat., 3 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 1 vs. Region 2

Region 3 vs. Region 4

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

Region 5

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. Bay Village Bay at Strongsville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Poland Seminary vs. Warren Howland at Streetsboro High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg, Sat., 3 p.m.

Region 6

Richfield Revere vs. Bowling Green at Huron High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Lima Shawnee vs. Lexington at Lima Senior High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green High School, Sat., 3:30 p.m.

Region 7

Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn at West Muskingum High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Gallipolis Gallia Academy vs. Bexley at Logan High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Sat., 3 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Wyoming vs. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas at Lebanon High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Dayton Oakwood at Centerville High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavercreek High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 8 vs. Region 7

Region 6 vs. Region 5

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

Region 9

Wickliffe vs. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Youngstown Boardman High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Beachwood vs. Creston Norwayne at Ravenna High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Warren Howland High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Region 10

Hanoverton United vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills at Sandusky Perkins High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Ottoville vs. Mansfield Christian at Tiffin Columbian High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin Columbian High School Sat., 3 p.m.

Region 11

Grandview Heights vs. Worthington Christian at St. Francis DeSales High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. Minford at Chillicothe High School, Wed., 6 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Sat., 2 p.m.

Region 12

Troy Christian vs. Casstown Miami East at Beavercreek High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont vs. Yellow Springs at Loveland High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Monroe High School, Sat., 4 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 10 vs. Region 9

Region 12 vs. Region 11