Ohio high school football championships moved to Massillon due to Franklin County stay-at-home advisory

The Ohio high school football championships will be played in Massillon, in northeast Ohio, instead of in Obetz because of the stay-at-home advisory issued yesterday in Franklin County.

The advisory was put in place to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon will host all six games this weekend.

The schedule remains the same and is posted below.

The advisory in Franklin County starts Friday at 6 p.m. and asks that everyone be home by then, only leaving for essential needs.

"Completing this weekend’s state championship games is very important to the schools, student-athletes and communities, so we felt strongly about finding a place to play. These 12 schools just want to play and we thank them for accepting this change," said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

Here is the OHSAA Football State Championships schedule:

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 1:15 p.m. - New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 6:15 p.m. - Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0) vs. Massillon Washington (10-1) (Hoban will be the designated home team)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 1:15 p.m. - Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 6:15 p.m. - Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 22, 12:15 p.m. - Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)