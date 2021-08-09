OHSAA announces more state tournament venues for 2021-22

During the 2020-21 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to several tournaments.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced more venues for state tournaments for this upcoming school year.

The individual wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center for the next three years, with an option for a two-year extension. The tournament will start on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The volleyball state tournament will return to the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The venue has hosted the tournament since 1991, except for last year.

Additionally, the state tournament agreements with the Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club have been extended for the next two years and the agreement with the Lindner Family Tennie Center has been extended for the next three years to host girls and boys tennis state tournaments.

“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”

The 2021 field hockey state tournament will remain at Thomas Worthington High School, where it was held in 2020. Upper Arlington High School had hosted the event since 2002.

All OHSAA sports and confirmed state tournament venues are listed below.

OHSAA State Tournament Venues

Fall Sports

Golf – The Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club

Girls Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Field Hockey – Thomas Worthington High School

Cross Country – Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Columbus

Soccer – Announcement Coming Soon

Volleyball – Wright State University, Dayton

Football – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Winter Sports

Swimming & Diving – Branin Natatorium, Canton

Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School

Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Ice Hockey – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Wrestling – Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Girls and Boys Basketball – University of Dayton Arena

Spring Sports

Boys Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Lacrosse – TBA

Softball – Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track & Field – TBA