Ohio University football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University's game against the University of Buffalo on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with Ohio's team, the Mid-American Conference confirmed on Friday.
The conference said the cancelation is "due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing."
The game has been declared a no contest.
Ohio's game against Miami University was canceled last month because of the same COVID-19 issues with Ohio's roster.