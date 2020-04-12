x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Ohio University football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests

This is the second time this season an Ohio University football game has been canceled.
Credit: WBNS/Scott Doelling

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University's game against the University of Buffalo on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with Ohio's team, the Mid-American Conference confirmed on Friday.

The conference said the cancelation is "due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing."

The game has been declared a no contest.

Ohio's game against Miami University was canceled last month because of the same COVID-19 issues with Ohio's roster.