Ohio State's E.J. Liddell out indefinitely with non-COVID illness

The Ohio State men's basketball team will be without forward E.J. Liddell indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 related illness, the university announced Friday.
“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”
In the team's last game against Notre Dame, Liddell had a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Liddell is the Buckeyes leading scorer with 15.5 points a game.