Ohio State's E.J. Liddell out indefinitely with non-COVID illness

Liddell is the Buckeyes leading scorer with 15.5 points a game.
Credit: AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) gets pressure from Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.

The Ohio State men's basketball team will be without forward E.J. Liddell indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 related illness, the university announced Friday.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.” 

In the team's last game against Notre Dame, Liddell had a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

