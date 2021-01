Rutgers has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests. The two teams were scheduled to play on Jan. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State women's basketball team's upcoming game against Rutgers is canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Rutgers program.

The game was scheduled to be played on Jan. 10.

According to a relese from Ohio State, the Rutgers team has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

The Buckeyes have had several other games this season canceled or postponed due to coronavirus-related issues.