Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earns spot on AP All-America team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of three wide receivers to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday.

Harrison was the lone Buckeye to make the first team, leading Ohio State with 72 receptions, 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also the first Buckeye since 2011 to be named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

The sophomore's 12 touchdowns are tied for third nationally while his receiving yards ranks eighth and ninth with 96.4 yards per game.

Four Buckeyes were named to the second team: tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, second-year, Southern California.

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas; Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern; Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame.

Guard — O'Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., third-year, Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, Southern California.

Tackles — Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa; Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois.

Safeties — Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami; Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU.

Running backs — Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State; Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU.

Center — Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, second-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue; Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU; Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina.

All-purpose player — Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA.

Kicker — Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Jer'Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State.

Linebackers — Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., second-year, Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State.

Safeties — Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama.

Punter — Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee.

Running backs — DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.

Tackles — Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU; Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois

Guards — Jaxson Kirkland, sixth-year, Washington; Christian Haynes, fourth-year, Connecticut.

Center — Brett Neilon, sixth-year, Southern California.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah.

Wide receivers — Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston; Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington; Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama.

Kicker - Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rushers — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan.

Tackles — Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU.

Linebackers — Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, Southern California.

Safeties — Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama.

Defensive back — Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo.