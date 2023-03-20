Sheldon's late bucket lifts Ohio State past UNC

The Buckeyes will face the winner of Baylor/UConn in Seattle on Saturday, March 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State women's basketball team is heading back to the Sweet 16 for a second-straight season after holding off UNC 71-69 Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes led through the first three quarters including a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Tar Heels rallied back and took the lead at 68-67 with two minutes to play.

A fastbreak layup by Jacy Sheldon and a free throw gave the Buckeyes a two-point lead with 38 seconds remaining.

After UNC tied the game with 11 seconds to play following a turnover, Sheldon comes through with her 16th point, hitting a jumper to put Ohio State ahead for good.