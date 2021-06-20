Ohio State swimmer heads to Tokyo as member of US Olympic Swimming Team

Armstrong made the team in the 100 backstroke with a personal-best swim record of 52.48 in the finals Tuesday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A rising junior from The Ohio State University men's swimming team is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The university announced Sunday that Hunter Armstrong, from Dover, Ohio, will represent the United States on the Men's Olympic Swimming Team.

According to a release, Armstrong made the team in the 100 backstroke with a personal-best swim record of 52.48 in the finals Tuesday evening.

He also qualified second for the finals the day before with a personal best of 52. 67 for all 24 hours.

The university said Armstrong is the first Ohio State male swimmer to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team in 65 years.

Armstrong attended and swam at West Virginia as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season. He's majoring in sports industry and was an OSU Scholar-Athlete.