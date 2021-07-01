Ohio State student-athletes announce endorsements as NIL rule change takes effect

One of the first athletes to announce an endorsement deal was Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

A new era in college sports has arrived. Beginning Thursday, college athletes will be permitted to profit from their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA announced new interim NIL rules for all incoming and current athletes on Wednesday.

Several states, including Ohio, have also passed laws to allow athletes to profit from their fame.

One of the first athletes to announce an endorsement deal was Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

He officially signed with Flix CV, a technology company that works with job seekers to create "interview highlight reels" to send to employers.

I am proud to announce that I have officially signed an endorsement deal with the recruiting technology company Flix CV. Go to https://t.co/BjBFjTZvew to see the press release. pic.twitter.com/9Ew2PyqL5a — Nicholas Petit-Frere (@NicholasPetit) July 1, 2021

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Petit-Frere said this is not only an exciting day for him but for athletes around the country.

"Overall it is great for the NCAA and the student-athletes in general," he said. "Not only for the opportunity to make money but also to profit off our image and likeness and also to be able to finally have a brand to ourselves that is not just student-athlete."

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell didn't announce an endorsement but the creation of his own clothing brand, Above The Realm.