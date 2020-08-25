Ohio State projects $130 million loss in athletics revenue without fall sports

The Ohio State University is expecting to lose roughly $130 million in revenue due to the Big Ten Conference postponing all fall sports.

On Monday, the university released the agenda and documents for the upcoming Board of Trustees meetings Aug. 25-27.

According to documents for the Audit, Compliance and Finance Committee Agenda meeting, the athletics revenue will decline $130.3 million due to the canceled seasons.

This includes related ticket, media, conference and game guarantee revenue.

Back on August 11, the Big Ten announced all fall sports would be postponed due to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic after a vote by the university leaders throughout the conference.

Student-athletes and their families spoke out against the decision including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who started an online petition to reinstate football this fall.

Last week, Commissioner Kevin Warren doubled down on the decision saying it would not be revisited.