No. 4 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Michigan 92-87

Duane Washington Jr. led the way for the Buckeyes with 30 points.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Ohio State's Duane Washington, center, shoots between Michigan's Chaundee Brown, left, and Austin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday.

In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.

Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots.

Chaundee Brown Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 for the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten). Michigan won its fifth straight around a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and went 5 for 10 on 3s for Ohio State (18-5, 12-5). E.J. Liddell had 23 points and 10 rebounds.