Ohio State to face Michigan in first-ever hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will host Michigan in the first-ever hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland Feb. 18, 2023.

The announcement was made Monday by the university along with Haslam Sports Group and the Cleveland Browns.

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” Steve Rohlik, who is entering his 10th year as head coach of the Buckeyes, said. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Haslam Sports Group to provide this unique outdoor hockey game experience for our student-athletes,” Shaun Richard, executive associate athletics director – sport administration at Ohio State, said. “Playing hockey outdoors is something most hockey players did growing up, and now they’ll get to do that in an NFL stadium in front of tens-of-thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all of sports.”

Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket members, along with Browns Waitlist members, will have early access to “Faceoff on the Lake” tickets beginning Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 .m. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”

Fans interested in more information, including suites, premium hospitality and group offerings, may contact Browns membership services now through tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.