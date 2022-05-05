Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann announces staff promotions

Jake Diebler was promoted to associate head coach and Mike Netti to assistant coach.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced staff promotions on Thursday, including Jake Diebler to associate head coach and Mike Netti to assistant coach.

Diebler has been an assistant for the Buckeyes the last three seasons with Holtmann and worked as a video coordinator from 2014-16.

He has assisted in guiding Ohio State to the NCAA Tournament in five of the six seasons on staff.

This past season, Diebler stepped into the acting head coach role and helped lead the Buckeyes to a victory over Northwestern on Jan. 9.

“I’m blessed to be able to continue to serve coach Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball program,” said Diebler. “This is a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from and grow alongside one of the very best in college basketball. My family and I love Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and are looking forward to working with this year’s team. Exciting things are ahead for the Buckeyes, and I can’t wait to get started with Team 124 this summer!”

This upcoming season will be Diebler’s 14th on a collegiate sideline after his playing career at Valparaiso in 2009. He also served as a student assistant and director of operations at Valpo in addition to two years as an assistant.

In between his time at Ohio State, the Upper Sandusky native spent three seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt.

“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” said Holtmann. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

Netti has been on staff with Holtmann for a total of 12 years, including the last five at Ohio State as special assistant to the head coach.

The two were first together at Gardner Webb when they were assistant coaches for Rick Scruggs from 2003-06. Netti returned to Gardner Webb as an assistant for Holtmann from 2011-13.

“Mike has earned this promotion with his outstanding work here for the past five seasons as the assistant to the head coach,” said Holtmann. “Mike is a coaching veteran who has been a junior college head coach, a high major assistant as well as working in nearly every aspect of a college basketball staff. Mike has great contacts across the country and is terrific at skill and player development. We are excited about this new role for him.”

Netti also spent time at St. Francis College as an assistant coach, Lackawanna College as a head coach and East Carolina as an assistant coach.

“I’m so grateful to Coach Holtmann for his trust in me and honored to have the opportunity in this role on our staff,” said Netti. “He and I have worked closely for almost 20 years, building programs, building relationships, and investing in our players. He has made me a better coach and I’ve benefited from his leadership. I was fortunate to have worked with outstanding coaches and staff in my time here and they have been so instrumental in this process as well. I’m excited and motivated to continue building on this rich tradition and I’m thrilled for the future we have in Columbus.”

Two other current staff members have been elevated into new roles. Kyle Davis will serve as the director of recruiting and branding while Robbie Rucki will take over the video coordinator role.

Davis has been with the Ohio State program since 2010. He was an undergraduate manager for four years and a graduate manager for two more. Davis has spent the past six seasons as the program’s video coordinator and coordinator of recruiting.

Rucki has been a member of the program for the last 10 seasons. He was an undergraduate manager from 2012-16. He then spent the last six seasons as a program assistant.

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Staff