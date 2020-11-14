Ohio State men's basketball signs 3 for 2021 class

The class includes guard Malaki Branham, forward Kalen Etzler and point guard Meechie Johnson Jr.

The Ohio State men's basketball announced three signings for the team's 2021 recruiting class.

The class includes guard Malaki Branham, forward Kalen Etzler and point guard Meechie Johnson Jr.

Branham, a top 30 prospect by ESPN, was born and raised in Columbus before moving to Akron where he played at St. Vincent-St Mary.

Before COVID-19 cut short his junior season, Branham led the school to the Division II Sweet 16 averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game.

MaxPreps named him to the Junior All-America Team to go along with first-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Northeast Inland District honors.

Etzler is the third top 100 national recruit signed by Ohio State this year.

He is the nephew of Doug Etzler, who played for the Buckeyes from 1992-95.

Etzler helped lead Crestview to the Division IV Ohio State championship averaging 12 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore.

As a junior, he earned second-team All-Ohio honors and first-team All-Northwest Ohio accolades after averaging 17.9 points per game.

Johnson Jr. is rated as a top 50 prospect nationally by ESPN.