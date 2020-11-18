Ohio State men's basketball announces 25-game schedule for 2020-21 season

With the release of the Big Ten Conference schedule, the Ohio State men's basketball team now has a 25-game slate set for the 2020-21 season.
The No. 23 Buckeyes will open with non-conference home games against Illinois State, UMass-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.
They'll close out the non-conference portion with a trip to Notre Dame for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Big Ten play will run from Dec. 16 through March 6, 2021 and incldues home-and-homes games with Purdue, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois.
2020-21 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule
- Nov. 25 – Illinois State
- Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell
- Dec. 2 – Morehead State
- Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M
- Dec. 8 – at Notre Dame
- Dec. 16 – at Purdue
- Dec. 23 – Rutgers
- Dec. 26 – at Northwestern
- Dec. 30 – Nebraska
- Jan. 3 – at Minnesota
- Jan. 6 – Penn State
- Jan. 9 – at Rutgers
- Jan. 13 – Northwestern
- Jan. 16 – at Illinois
- Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin
- Jan. 27 – Purdue
- Jan. 31 – Michigan State
- Feb. 4 – at Iowa
- Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland
- Feb. 13 – Indiana
- Feb. 18 – at Penn State
- Feb. 21 – Michigan
- Feb. 25 – at Michigan State
- Feb. 28 – Iowa
- March 6 – Illinois