x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Ohio State men's basketball announces 25-game schedule for 2020-21 season

The No. 23 Buckeyes will open with non-conference home games against Illinois State, UMass-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File
FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann directs his team against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio.

With the release of the Big Ten Conference schedule, the Ohio State men's basketball team now has a 25-game slate set for the 2020-21 season.

The No. 23 Buckeyes will open with non-conference home games against Illinois State, UMass-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.

They'll close out the non-conference portion with a trip to Notre Dame for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Big Ten play will run from Dec. 16 through March 6, 2021 and incldues home-and-homes games with Purdue, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois.

2020-21 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule

  • Nov. 25 – Illinois State
  • Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell
  • Dec. 2 – Morehead State
  • Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M 
  • Dec. 8 – at Notre Dame
  • Dec. 16 – at Purdue
  • Dec. 23 – Rutgers
  • Dec. 26 – at Northwestern
  • Dec. 30 – Nebraska
  • Jan. 3 – at Minnesota
  • Jan. 6 – Penn State
  • Jan. 9 – at Rutgers
  • Jan. 13 – Northwestern
  • Jan. 16 – at Illinois
  • Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin
  • Jan. 27 – Purdue
  • Jan. 31 – Michigan State
  • Feb. 4 – at Iowa
  • Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland
  • Feb. 13 – Indiana
  • Feb. 18 – at Penn State
  • Feb. 21 – Michigan
  • Feb. 25 – at Michigan State
  • Feb. 28 – Iowa
  • March 6 – Illinois