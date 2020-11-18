Ohio State men's basketball announces 25-game schedule for 2020-21 season

The No. 23 Buckeyes will open with non-conference home games against Illinois State, UMass-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.

With the release of the Big Ten Conference schedule, the Ohio State men's basketball team now has a 25-game slate set for the 2020-21 season.

They'll close out the non-conference portion with a trip to Notre Dame for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Big Ten play will run from Dec. 16 through March 6, 2021 and incldues home-and-homes games with Purdue, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois.

2020-21 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule