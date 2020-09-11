x
Ohio State men's basketball ranked No. 23 in AP preseason poll

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann instructs his team against Morgan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Ohio State men's basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Monday.

The Buckeyes finished last year with a 21-10 record as the season was canceled during conference tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzaga picked up the No. 1 spot in the poll, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa rounding out the top five.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.

Currently, Ohio State is scheduled to open the season against Morehead State on Dec. 2.

AP Preseason Top 25

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Virginia
  5. Iowa
  6. Kansas
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Illinois
  9. Duke
  10. Kentucky
  11. Creighton
  12. Tennessee
  13. Michigan State
  14. Texas Tech
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Houston
  18. Arizona State
  19. Texas
  20. Oregon
  21. Florida State
  22. UCLA
  23. Ohio State
  24. Rutgers
  25. Michigan