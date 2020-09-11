Ohio State men's basketball ranked No. 23 in AP preseason poll

Gonzaga earned the No. 1 spot, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa rounding out the top five.

The Ohio State men's basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Monday.

The Buckeyes finished last year with a 21-10 record as the season was canceled during conference tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.

Currently, Ohio State is scheduled to open the season against Morehead State on Dec. 2.

AP Preseason Top 25